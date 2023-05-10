Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55 to $5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.63. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.08. 1,008,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,602. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

