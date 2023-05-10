Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Issues Earnings Results

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL traded up $12.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.48. 1,289,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,756. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,614,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,614,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,951 shares of company stock worth $30,684,818 over the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

