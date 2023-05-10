DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.