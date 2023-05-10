DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 31st

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

KSM opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

