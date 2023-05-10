Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.95 and last traded at C$16.66. Approximately 99,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 215,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.60.
Several research firms have recently commented on DND. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$917.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.56%.
Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.
