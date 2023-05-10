DZS’s (DZSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.57.

DZSI stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.31. DZS has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). DZS had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DZS will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DZS by 551.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in DZS by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in DZS by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

