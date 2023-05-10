DZS’s (DZSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.57.
DZS Price Performance
DZSI stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.31. DZS has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DZS
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DZS by 551.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in DZS by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in DZS by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.
DZS Company Profile
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
