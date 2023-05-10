EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0030

EAC (EAC) traded down 72.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 71.6% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $897,616.00 and $427.14 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00291683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0010403 USD and is down -90.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $309.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

