Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $11.91 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Rick Hays acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at $526,650.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 6,877 shares of company stock valued at $96,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.7% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Stories

