Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Financial Bancorp stock remained flat at $16.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, Eagle Savings Bank, provides financial banking services. It also offers deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company was founded on February 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

