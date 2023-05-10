Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.0 %

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 93,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,824. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $271.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 235,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

