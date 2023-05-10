East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Up 671.0% in April

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 671.0% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EJPRY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 44,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,952. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.