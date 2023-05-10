ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$4.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

TSE ECN opened at C$3.11 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of C$763.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.07.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

About ECN Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

