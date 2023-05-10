Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 460,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,513. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

