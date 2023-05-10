Edible Garden (EDBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($9.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ EDBL opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $75.60.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Edible Garden from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

