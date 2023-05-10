Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 16,301 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 1.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of MetLife worth $53,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.59. 1,528,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

