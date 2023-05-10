Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 47667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$72.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

