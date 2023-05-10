Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
EKSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Ekso Bionics Trading Up 1.9 %
EKSO opened at $1.60 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
