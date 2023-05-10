Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 1.9 %

EKSO opened at $1.60 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

