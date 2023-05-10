Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.
In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
