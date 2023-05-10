Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

