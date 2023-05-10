Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF) Shares Up 49.3%

Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 49.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Electrolux Professional AB (publ) provides food service, beverage, and laundry solutions to restaurants, hotels, healthcare, educational, and other service facilities. The company operates in two segments, Food & Beverage and Laundry. It offers slicers and food processors, vegetable washers, spin dryers, planetary mixers, vacuum packers and sealers, multi-purpose peeling machines, fryers, boiling and braising pans, grills and griddles, ventilation equipment, modular cooking ranges, fry tops, combi and convection ovens, refrigerated cabinets and counters, saladettes, cold rooms, blast chillers and freezers, portable mixers, turbo liquidizers, meat mincers, dough kneaders and sheeters, salamanders, wine cellars, ice makers and flakers, and trolleys, as well as stainless steel fabrication solutions.

