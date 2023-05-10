Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Electroneum has a market cap of $38.84 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008818 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,945,561,319 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

