Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 20,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,510. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.79. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $8.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

