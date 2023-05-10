Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.
Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 20,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,510. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.79. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $8.84.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
