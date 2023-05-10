Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Ellomay Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 million, a P/E ratio of -493.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Ellomay Capital has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $28.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

