Emily Rollins Sells 1,000 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.44. 514,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $3,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

