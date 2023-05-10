Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Trading Down 1.3%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 6,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

