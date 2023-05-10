Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.30 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.19%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Energizer by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Energizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

