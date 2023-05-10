Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Energizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.30 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

