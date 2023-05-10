Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 330.5% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:EUBG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.