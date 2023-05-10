Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 330.5% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Down 4.8 %
OTCMKTS:EUBG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.37.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
