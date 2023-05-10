Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.81

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.62. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 54,393 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 43.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

