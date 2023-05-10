Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Decreased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 2.8% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $40,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.41.

Equinix Stock Up 1.9 %

Equinix stock traded up $13.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $742.21. The stock had a trading volume of 142,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $762.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $701.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.06.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

