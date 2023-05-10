Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$15.43 million for the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

