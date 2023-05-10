ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Hits $11.74 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and $171.73 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025286 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018738 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,485.53 or 0.99953784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0103355 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $85.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

