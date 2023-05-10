Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $103.72 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. Ergo has a total market cap of $103.72 million and $256,137.99 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00005425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,662.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00293105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00556529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00068366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00418412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,110,310 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

