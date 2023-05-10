ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.
ESCO Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ESE traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
