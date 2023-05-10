ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of ESE traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

