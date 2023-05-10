Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 1,643,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,183. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,763.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,743 shares of company stock valued at $74,258. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 7,991.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,084,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6,546.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 795,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 783,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

