Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 1,643,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,183. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,763.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,743 shares of company stock valued at $74,258. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 7,991.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,084,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6,546.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 795,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 783,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.