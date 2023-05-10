Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

GMBLP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 2,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

