Essential Utilities, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NYSE WTRG opened at $42.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

