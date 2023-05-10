Ethereum Price Hits $1,851.09 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $222.72 billion and approximately $9.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,851.09 or 0.06678870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00056110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,317,701 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

