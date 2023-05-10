Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 737.5% in April

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 737.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euro Tech in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.
