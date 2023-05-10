European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Down 0.3%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.33. 11,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 77,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.15 price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.28. The firm has a market cap of C$292.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

