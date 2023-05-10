EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Issues Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. EverCommerce updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EverCommerce stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,294. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVCM. Barclays raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,070,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,070,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $33,510.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $466,621. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

