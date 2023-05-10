EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Issues Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. EverCommerce updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
EverCommerce stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,294. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVCM. Barclays raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.23.
Insider Activity at EverCommerce
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
