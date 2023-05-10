Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0010

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $18.15 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.