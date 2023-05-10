Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS traded up $8.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.97. 3,833,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $74,748.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,037,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 186,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123,329 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.