eXp World Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

eXp World stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. 216,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,689. eXp World has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.20 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,768 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $517,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950,305.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $758,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,768 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $517,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,950,305.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,533 shares of company stock worth $3,449,311 in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in eXp World by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 222,051 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in eXp World by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in eXp World by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

