Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 1,227,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Expensify has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $403.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFY. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

Institutional Trading of Expensify

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,636,462.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,382,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,636,462.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,600 in the last ninety days. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

