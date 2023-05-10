Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Up 174.8% in April

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a growth of 174.8% from the April 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ DUO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,943. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

About Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DUO Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

