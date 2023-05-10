FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Trading Up 0.3%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 53,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAST Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FZT. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

