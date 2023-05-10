Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 7.4%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 2,609,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,310,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,640,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,573,992.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $71,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,640,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,573,992.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,063 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $250,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.