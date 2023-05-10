Fei USD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $187,647.21 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003572 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $34.79 million and $187,647.21 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018738 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,563.31 or 1.00005843 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94918896 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $160,001.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

