Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $208.18 million and $53.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,163,471 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

