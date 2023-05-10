Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.23. 309,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

